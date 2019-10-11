The bloom is off the rose: Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello have split after about six months of dating.

Us Weekly confirmed the news on October 11, 2019, following an incriminating Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode in which the wrestler was filmed getting handsy with Farley’s costar Angelina Pivarnick.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” Farley wrote on Instagram after the installment aired. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

She went on: “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

The following day, a source told Us that the mother of two “ended the relationship.”

The pair went public with their relationship in April 2019, following Farley’s September 2018 split from Roger Mathews after three years of marriage. The reality star shares two children with Mathews, daughter Meilani and son Greyson.

The split came just weeks after Farley raved about her relationship with Carpinello. “I never in a million years thought I would be dating someone younger than me,” she said on the MTV reality show. “We’re completely different. Not my style at all.”

She also praised the athlete’s bedroom performance: “He turns into this f–king monster in bed. I was like, ‘Are you an escort? What’s going on?’ It wasn’t normal. I had to look up positions and stuff.”

Now that it’s all over, however, scroll down to see the couple’s relationship timeline.