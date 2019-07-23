If the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, Jenni “JWoww” Farley has boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello on lock. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star had Carpinello try her cooking for the first time, and the wrestler seemed genuinely impressed with her culinary chops.

In a “Cooking With JWoww” YouTube video uploaded on Monday, July 22, the 33-year-old follows a HelloFresh recipe for beef ragù spaghetti with the help of a sous chef, her 5-year-old daughter, Meilani.

Carpinello, 24, appears in the video just as Farley is putting the final touches on the dish. “You actually never tried any of my cooking before, huh?” she asks him.

He takes a bite of the spaghetti and expresses his approval. “I love it,” he says. “I would eat anything that you put in front of me, but I love it.”

“Yeah, he is a garbage disposal,” Farley responds.

Carpinello adds: “I would eat the whole pan.”

The dish also got two thumbs up from Meilani, whom Farley shares with estranged husband Roger Mathews. Farley filed for divorce from Mathews, 44, in September 2018. The former couple, who married in October 2015, also share 3-year-old son Greyson.

Us Weekly confirmed Farley’s relationship with Caprinello in April. The wrestler shared a sweet moment with Greyson earlier this month, holding Greyson aloft behind a deejay’s turntable while the tot spoke into a microphone.

“I love the kids,” Carpinello told Entertainment Tonight in May. “They’re great.”

Added Farley: “Greyson calls him ‘Baby,’ so he’s always like, ‘Hi, Baby!’ and Meilani’s always known him as [my friend] Erica’s brother, so that’s how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it’s not an awkward transition. So they’ve just always known him as one of our really close friends.”

