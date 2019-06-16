It’s like taking him home to family! Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, stepped out for a public appearance at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday, June 15.

The outing marked the first time the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, and her new beau, 24, made a public appearance at an event hosted by the network that made Farley famous. The reality star looked gorgeous in a black, cleavage-baring blazer dress with her hair pulled back into a sleek, high ponytail.

The professional wrestler, for his part, looked classy in a gray suit sans tie with his best accessory, his lady, attached at his hip as they posed for photos. Other members of the Jersey Shore cast including Angelina Pivarnick, Mike Sorrentino‘s wife, Lauren, and Deena Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner, were also in attendance for the awards show.

Farley revealed she was dating again in April amid her split from ex-husband Roger Mathews, with whom she shares daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 3. The MTV personality teased his identity at the time, and days later Us Weekly confirmed her new man is Carpinello.

“JWoww has moved on and is happy,” her rep, Robyn Matarazzo, told Us at the time. Farley filed for divorce from Mathews, 44, in September 2018 after three years of marriage. Though the former spouses have had their fair share of ups and downs, Farley and the truck driver have been working to put their differences aside for the sake of their children.

“Jenni’s kids’ needs and wants will always come first,” Matarazzo previously explained to Us. “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better coparents. As far as the divorce, there is no reconciliation in the future and she is excited about continuing to move on with her life.”

Scroll down to see pics from Farley and Carpinello’s first MTV outing!