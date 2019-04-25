Drumroll, please! After weeks of speculation, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s new boyfriend has finally been revealed as Zack Clayton Carpinello. InTouch Weekly was first to break the news.

Carpinello is a 24-year-old professional wrestler from Delmar, New York. Farley, 33, first showed a glimpse of the athlete while on a date on April 12, but did not give any information on the then-mystery man. The MTV personality’s rep, Robyn Matarazzo, later confirmed to Us Weekly that the Naturally Woww founder “moved on” from her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, “and is happy.”

The Rules According to JWOWW author continued to subtly show off her new beau on social media as time progressed. Two days after she showcased the pair’s date night, Farley posted an Instagram video of her suitor stroking her arm and wrote, “Face hurts from smiling.”

The former Snooki & JWoww star officially confirmed her romance during a live taping of the “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast on Wednesday, April 24, in Red Bank, New Jersey. Farley told the crowd: “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ’24.’”

BFF and Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi added, “He’s very handsome, by the way. Jenni has been going through some s–t, but I’ve never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now.”

Farley’s new relationship comes seven months after she filed for divorce from Mathews, 43, after nearly three years of marriage. In January, the reality TV star accused the truck driver — with whom she shares daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2 — of abuse. “You have spit at me. You have pushed me. You have shoved me. You have aggressively thrown me to the ground,” she wrote on her website at the time. “You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you coming at me. You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me.”

Mathews responded and alleged that his ex had actually “always been the aggressor” throughout their time together. The duo were eventually able to put their differences aside for the sake of their children and spend Easter together on Sunday, April 21.

“Jenni’s kids’ needs and wants will always come first,” her rep told Us earlier this month. “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better coparents. As far as the divorce, there is no reconciliation in the future and she is excited about continuing to move on with her life.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!