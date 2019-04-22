JWoww, Roger Mathews Spend Easter Together After She Moves On With New Man

Jenni “JWoww” Farley spent Easter Sunday with her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, and their kids after she went on a romantic date with her new man.

The Jersey Shore star, 33, shared photos and video on Instagram that showed her and Mathews, 43, putting their differences aside for the sake of their kids, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2, as the children enjoyed an Easter egg hunt with their family and friends on Sunday, April 21.

“Happy Easter,” she captioned the pics that showed Meilani wearing a rainbow-colored tutu and pink bunny top from Belle Threads along with silver shoes and a pink bow in her hair. Farley also documented her toddler’s hands-free technique for gathering Easter eggs from the yard — he hung his basket around his neck.

“Beautiful family Easter Day,” Mathews captioned his own Instagram post, which showed him kicking a soccer ball to his son.

The family get-together came a week after Farley revealed she has embarked on a new romance.

The MTV star documented her date with a mystery man on April 12, and her rep Robyn Matarazzo confirmed to Us Weekly that “JWoww has moved on and is happy.”

Farley, who married Mathews in 2015 and split in September last year, wrote a few days later that her “face hurts from smiling” as she shared an Instagram video with her new guy, showing only his arm.

Her best friend and Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi clearly approves of her new relationship, commenting on her post, “You deserve all the happiness in the world my love.”

On Friday, April 19, Farley went on another romantic rendezvous, posting video that showed her and her date enjoying red wine. She later shared a photo of the exterior of a beautiful old building and wrote, “Spent the night in a castle and felt like Belle.”

