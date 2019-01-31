Jenni “JWoww” Farley shared a long blog post slamming her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, claiming he abused her and mistreated their children.

In the message posted on her website, the Jersey Shore star, 32, made startling allegations against Mathews, claiming, “You are an abuser to the core, Roger Mathews…. You have spit at me. You have pushed me. You have shoved me. You have aggressively thrown me to the ground. You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you coming at me. You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me.”

The MTV star accused her husband, who she split from in September 2018 after three years of marriage, of reaching out to her old boyfriends, including one who she claims physically abused her (she shared a 2008 order of protection along with a police report), and contacting her bosses “to attempt to smear my name and hurt my public image.” She also alleges that the 43-year-old called authorities to “falsely accuse me of harming our children” which resulted in Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2, “having to be undressed and physically examined” by authorities.

Farley claimed that after Mathews was “removed from [their] home by police,” and hit with a restraining order in December 2018, she found records of his multiple arrests, which he’d previously hidden from her.

The reality star also claims that Mathews is trying to blackmail her with video footage from two years ago that she claims is his attempt to absolve himself after he physically assaulted her. She claims his video is “20 minutes of me crying and ranting in the background … Looking pale and frazzled. Why? Because you called me horrible names, disparaged my father, stated things like ‘I got my ass beat by sam’, falsely accuse that I’m a ‘drug addict,’ you having bragged about how this woman you had an affair with is ‘smoking hot’ and how ‘she was worth getting punched by her husband.’”

Farley shared a snippet from what appears to be Mathews’ 2017 video along with other clips that showed them arguing. She also posted text messages she exchanged with her nanny about financial arrangements and a custody handoff with Meilani.

“You have embarked on a crusade to abuse me and place me and the kids in harm’s way,” she continued, writing that she is trying her best “to handle this matter with class and dignity because our children may see this one day.”

“I will never allow someone to try all avenues to ruin the person I worked so hard to become… I have been broken down, beaten, hospitalized, traumatized, threatened, degraded, battered, and abused. I got out. I stand strong today. For me. For Greyson. For Meilani,” Farley added. “They will not grow up watching their mother being a victim of domestic violence. I will be a victim no longer. Roger, know this here and for always – my kindness should never again mistaken for weakness. Remember that. I will not be threatened. I will not be controlled. I will not be broken.”

Mathews and his rep have not responded to a request for comment.

