Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWoww” Farley is a single woman. The reality star, 32, filed for divorce from Roger Mathews, Us Weekly can confirm. The pair met during Jersey Shore and were married in October 2015. They have two children, Meilani Alexandra, 3, and Greyson Valor, 2.

Farley cited “irreconcilable differences” on the papers filed on Wednesday, September 12, in Ocean County, New Jersey, App.com reports. Neither Farley nor Mathews have commented. “The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” her complaint read.

Farley and Mathews both appeared on multiple seasons of Jersey Shore, but he did not join her for season 1 or the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, staying home with their two children.

In January 2018, Mathews posted a long message to his wife on Instagram, but added that she wouldn’t see it because she was filming the reality show.

“Just the next chapter in our story. In case you missed it, it goes something like this. 2010 two selfish a—holes meet each other in a bar, the two begin to date and continue to party hard, it isn’t all cupcakes and unicorns, neither takes any s—t and both are used to running the show. 3 years in they get engaged, still no s—t taking and not a unicorn to be seen, a year later they have their first child out of wedlock just to piss off traditional people and party with Satan a bit more,” he wrote. “2015 they get married and announce they are pregnant with a son, probably fought at the wedding. 2015 to present they remain vigilant and defy the odds of reality tv, flawed personalities, alpha demeanors, hot tempers and an inferior penis and remain married while raising their two children to the best of their abilities while still butting heads over the dumbest s—t.”

He continued: “2018 one has a mid life crisis and flies to Miami with old friends and leaves said husband for a really jacked dude from the club named Billy Bad Ass that can flex his pec muscles to the tune of Jingle Bells. Ok. I made that last part up. Blessed to have what we have and grateful for it. Mom makes much of that happen.”

He ended the post with another message to Farley. “Love you Mom. (She won’t even see this for a month cause they aren’t allowed cell phones so if you see her in the club please recite this entire post to her by memory, scream it as loud as you possibly can while dancing like a complete idiot to hold her attention and focus,)” he wrote.

