From falling in love to filing for divorce, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Roger Mathews have been through a series of ups and downs over the last decade.

Farley met Mathews while filming season 1 of Jersey Shore in Seaside Heights in summer 2009, but the pair did not start dating until the following year. They later welcomed daughter Meilani in 2014 and son Greyson in 2016. Three years after the twosome tied the knot, Farley filed for divorce from Rogers in September 2018.

Scroll through for complete timeline of their relationship: