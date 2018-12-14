Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi still has Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s back. After Roger Mathews claimed that his estranged wife is keeping him from their two children, the Jersey Shore star released a video of Farley speaking to the police about the situation.

“I don’t want to do that to him. He should be allowed to see them,” an emotional Farley, 32, says in the clip. “He’s not a bad dad.”

Mathews and the MTV star share 4-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson. The 43-year-old shared a series of videos in the early hours of Friday morning, claiming that she filed a restraining order against him. (Farley confirmed that the judge issued a temporary order of protection via a statement on her Instagram.)

“My wife, earlier tonight, we had a disagreement because she’s leaving again tomorrow for work and promised my daughter that she would be hanging out with her all day, whereas my daughter has the flu. So I took umbrage to it, and a little bit of a disagreement I would say ensued,” Mathews told his followers from the back of a police car. “She gets so emotional and irrational in her anger this is the level she brings it too. … I’m not allowed to be there for my children anymore because somebody else is so hate-filled that they would do that to the father of their children, to a great father to their children.”

Polizzi, 31, also clapped back on Friday at Mathews’ claims that Farley often leaves her children for months at a time to film Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her,” Polizzi began in her Instagram caption. “She always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard too. She has tried everything in her power to keep things civil FOR THE KIDS and she’s a damn good mother. She doesn’t leave her kids for months at a time for work. She leaves filming to care for her children that you don’t see.”

The reality TV personality, who is pregnant with her third child, added that Farley’s “character is being tarnished,” so she wanted to show “what’s really going down.”

“She wants nothing but for the kids to have their dad. Unfortunately she was being taunted and baited & this was the result. YOU’RE AN AMAZING MOTHER AND PERSON and all of us who truly know you know this,” Polizzi wrote. There is more to the story that’s being told. Stop attacking her . *She HAS BEEN asking the cops to tell the judge to allow Roger to see the kids. Everything he has stated in those videos is false news. You shouldn’t taunt her and film her on your phone trying to get a rise out of her to use it for court.*”

She concluded: “There is MANY layers to this. And more videos. Legally i cannot post those but will be used when necessary. You can all have your opinions but don’t attack her for being that person he claims she is. Everything will unfold in due time.”

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September. He later told Us Weekly, however, that the pair, who wed in 2015, were “working on things.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!