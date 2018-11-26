Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s only rule may have been “never fall in love at the Jersey Shore,” but his Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had other ideas.

Polizzi met Jionni LaValle in 2010 during season 3 of the MTV reality show. The pair later welcomed son Lorenzo in August 2012 and daughter Giovanna in September 2014. That November, the duo tied the knot in front of family and friends. Four years later, the reality star announced she and LaValle are expecting their third child together. However, between divorce rumors and cheating scandals, Polizzi and LaValle’s marriage has had its ups and downs.

