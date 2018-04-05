Another meatball, please! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi won’t be hiring a divorce lawyer anytime soon. Instead, she may be hiring a new babysitter. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and her husband, Jionni LaValle, are ready for a third child.

“We are planning to have kids at the end of July,” the reality star exclusively told Us Weekly at the show’s premiere event in NYC on Wednesday, April 4. “So hopefully I will have another baby by August/ September. I want two more babies. I’m super excited. We will see.”

The couple’s decision to expand their family comes amid ongoing speculation that they are headed for a split. Polizzi, however, quickly shut down those rumors.

“I’m still proudly wearing my ring,” she told Us at the Dream Downtown’s PH-D Lounge. “I love him to death. I think people worry because we never take pictures together and post on Instagram. He hates pictures, he hates this fame life. He likes to be quiet and reserved, which humbles me. So, I think if I don’t take pictures with him or I don’t share my life with him, people are like, ‘Are you still with your husband?’ I don’t need to share with the world what me and my husband are going through. We are totally fine. We don’t post our life on social media, but I love him to death and he’s my best friend and he’s just a little shy so leave him alone.”

A lot has changed for Polizzi since the original Jersey Shore aired in 2009. And this time around, her kids were at the forefront of her mind.

“It’s definitely different because I have two kids now. So I kind of have that mom guilt of leaving. … I have responsibilities now,” she told Us. “The whole time I was thinking, ‘What are my kids doing?’ The hardest part was being a mom and trying to enjoy it — knowing that my kids were fine, but the mom guilt was serious.”

Becoming a mom also changed her outlook on costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. “He was the worst. Now he’s the best. I think kids humbled me to the point where I stopped worrying about high school drama. He is such a better person, why hold grudges against someone who was f—ked up and had no idea what was going on? We made a clean slate and started fresh.”

Another big change in her life? Her wardrobe. (Also, RIP to the Snooki Poof!) “I never regretted my fashion, I just wish I wore it better to my body. I was so fat. It’s like. ‘That doesn’t fit you, stop!'” she recalled to Us. “I just wish I got better sizes.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuts on Thursday, April 5, on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Marc Lupo

