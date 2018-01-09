Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki'” Polizzi‘s husband, Jionni LaValle, took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 9, to deny rumors that their marriage is in trouble.

“Hey Guys, Im going to visit this subject one time and one time only so……. My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he wrote. “Nicole and I are going great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show. Beng a reality was never something I wanted to be when I grew up.”

“I own my own business and work hard at it, that’s what I do,” LaValle, 30, continued. “My wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced. For the HATERS I hope this message finds you and confuses you even more about life and for the FANS of my wife and her show …I got your back!!! God Bless Yas!”

Polizzi, 30, and LaValle wed in a Great Gatsby-themed wedding in Garfield, New Jersey, in November 2014 and are the parents of two children, Lorenzo, 5, and Giovanna, 3. He previously appeared with his future wife on Jersey Shore as well as the spin-off series Snooki & JWoww and 2016’s Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip, which he also executive produced.

As previously reported, Polizzi is reuniting with her Jersey Shore castmates — Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which will premiere on MTV later this year. LaValle won’t be the only one not featured on the new series — Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola will not be joining the reunion show.

