Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi desperately wants a third child with her husband Jionni LaValle.

“We’ve actually been trying for two months now and it’s not happening,” the Jersey Shore star told Us Weekly. Polizzi, 30, and LaValle are already parents of Lorenzo, 6, Giovanna, 4.

Polizzi, who appears in a new safety video for MegaBus, believes her stress level is making it difficult for her to conceive. “So I’m just gonna relax,” she told Us. “If it happens, it happens.”

In the meantime, the MTV personality is celebrating her costar Deena Cortese’s pregnancy. The 31-year-old is expecting her first baby — a boy — with husband Chris Buckner.

“I’m like, ‘Girl, don’t indulge in everything,’” Polizzi told Us. “With [Lorenzo] I ate everything, and it took me a year to lose the weight.” The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star exercised more restraint with her second pregnancy. “I treated myself once a week and I still worked out and I lost the baby weight in two weeks,” she explained. “If you splurge once a week, and don’t do it every day, it’s not going to be that hard to get your body back.”

Though Polizzi is yearning to expand her family, she knows life is pretty good at the moment. She just opened clothing store The Snooki Shop in Madison, New Jersey, and her marriage has never been better.

“It’s not like we even try hard. The love we have for each other and our kids just makes it easy,” she gushed. “Obviously we have some days where I’m like, ‘Go away.’ But we’re doing amazing, clearly, cause we want more kids.”

The couple tied the knot in November 2014.

With reporting by Carly Sloane.

