Holding out hope. Jenni “JWoww” Farley may have filed for divorce in September, but her husband, Roger Mathews, told Us Weekly exclusively that the pair are “working on things.”

“We’re here as a family today,”Mathews, 43, told Us at DreamWorks Trolls the Experience in New York City on Wednesday, November 14, which he attended with Farley and their two kids. “We’re working on things yeah, absolutely. We spent eight years together so … I feel like there’s nothing that’s not fixable in our situation.”

Mathews and Farley, 31, who tied the knot in 2015, are parents of daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2. Us confirmed that the Jersey Shore star filed for divorce in September after nearly three years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” A month later, however, the pair, celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary together with a carriage ride. Farley told Us on Wednesday that the duo are also spending Thanksgiving together.

“Always as a family,” the MTV star noted.

Mathews, who has penned multiple sweet tributes to his wife on social media since she filed for divorce, made headlines on Tuesday, November 13, after he wrote on Instagram that Farley finds him he’s “repulsive.”

“We saw that on the way up here. I hesitate to make a comment because it seems like everything is taken out of context but I’m a real comedian. So don’t take anything I say serious,”Mathews told Us on Wednesday. “I don’t get upset, it comes with the territory. I know what I signed up for but I just think we live in a world with fake news where people put out stuff that’s not true to get listeners to tune in or read or whatever. We know what’s going on in our own house and that’s all that matters. If the world wants to judge, the world can judge.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

