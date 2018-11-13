Hmmk. Roger Mathews took to Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s Instagram to share a random fact about his estranged wife, Jenni “JWoww” Farley — and it’s unclear what prompted it.

The Jersey Shore alum, 31, posted a photo of herself posing in a dress from her Sweetheart Styles fashion line that she captioned, “Fun fact.. my mom took this photo.” Mathews, 43, commented underneath, “Fun fact. My wife finds me repulsive.”

While its not clear whether the father of two (who shares daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, with Farley) was being serious, those who follow Mathews on Instagram are familiar with his sarcastic sense of humor. One fan wrote, “Your comments give me life. Team Jenni&Roger forever,” while another commented, “Your sense of humor is wasted on most people! Excellent.”

Us Weekly confirmed Farley, 32, filed for divorce in September after nearly three years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.” However, since then, Mathews has penned sweet tributes to his estranged wife on social media and took her on a romantic carriage ride for their anniversary. They also reunited for a Moana-themed Halloween family photo shoot.

This isn’t the first time Mathews posted a bizarre message amid the news that the couple were going their separate ways. In October, he shared a photo of himself attached to a device that appeared to be a spinal cord stimulator. “Science has advanced to the point my where they make shock therapy specifically designed for men to become better husbands. I had this device installed with shock leads that go directly into my spine and my wife holds the controller and settings. It’s called the ‘Dirtbag 9000,’” he wrote. “It has voice recognition so if you question your wife it will light you up like a f—king Christmas tree.”

He added, “Humor has always been my way through life. Praying for a better tomorrow. Love you,” tagging the reality star. For her part, Farley has stopped wearing her wedding ring.

A source told Us in September that while the split “was a long time coming,” those close to the couple were “hoping they’d work it out.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!