Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews’ breakup may have come as a shock to Jersey Shore fans, but “the split was a long time coming,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Everyone was hoping they’d work it out, but it didn’t happen.”

Farley, 32, filed for divorce from Mathews, 42, on September 12 in Superior Court in Ocean County, New Jersey. The couple, who met while filming Jersey Shore, tied the knot in October 2015, and share two kids, Greyson Valor Mathews, 3, and Meilani Alexandra Mathews, 2. The couple had been struggling for “at least six months,” Farley stated in her documents.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” her complaint said, according to App.com.

While they have both appeared in multiple seasons of Jersey Shore, only Farley traveled to film for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. He appeared in the first episode of season 2, when she said goodbye to him at their New Jersey home. An insider close to the show tells Us Weekly that that wasn’t initially the plan.

“Roger was supposed to appear on the second season of Jersey Shore reunion regularly, but decided right before Jenni left that he didn’t want to do it,” the insider said. “He doesn’t like being the center of attention. He is fine with who Jenni is, but never had any desire to be famous or on TV. He lets her do her thing and doesn’t get in the way.”

