There’s just no telling how far they’ll go! Despite filing for divorce from him in September, Jenni “JWoww” Farley reconvened with estranged husband Roger Mathews for a Moana–themed Halloween photo shoot with their kids: daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

The Farley-Mathews family is known for their themed Halloween costumes, and this year, they dressed as characters from the Disney film to honor Greyson a.k.a Bubby. “This year, we’re going with Bubby’s favorite movie,” Farley, 32, explained in a YouTube video. “Literally, he carries his Maui doll everywhere.”

Mathews, 43, donned a long curly wig and an orange skirt to channel Maui, the demigod from the movie. Farley dressed in a white tank top and an orange skirt, perhaps portraying Sina, Moana’s mother. And Meilani dressed as Moana herself, wearing a flower wreath on her head. (The family previously dressed up as characters from The Incredibles, Minions, and The Addams Family.)

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September, citing irreconcilable differences. “The split was a long time coming,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Everyone was hoping they’d work it out, but it didn’t happen.”

In the weeks since, however, Mathews has been campaigning to save the marriage, even paying tribute to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star on their third anniversary earlier this month. “8 years together total. 3006 days together,” he wrote on Instagram on October 18. “Not one of them was a flawless day. Not one of them would I change.”

The truck driver opened up about the relationship turbulence in an Instagram video in September. “My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he said. “There’s no cheating or any dumb s—t or any juicy detail. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … and [it was] not a good one. I don’t blame her. I’m not done fighting. I’m gonna win my wife back. I’m gonna win her affection back, I’m gonna win her love back … We’re in counseling, so there is hope. It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

The pair tied the knot in October 2015.

