In it for the long haul. Roger Mathews couldn’t help but gush over estranged wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley on their third wedding anniversary, despite her filing for divorce nearly one month earlier.

Mathews, 43, shared an Instagram photo from the couple’s wedding on what would be their third anniversary. “This happened 3 years ago today. 8 years together total. 3006 days together,” he wrote on Thursday, October 18. “Not one of them was a flawless day. Not one of them would I change. Happy Anniversary Babe @jwoww Wedding video in my bio cause I’m a corny traditionalist.”

The sweet tribute comes days after Mathews took the Jersey Shore star, 32, on a romantic carriage ride to celebrate their relationship milestone. “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he captained an Instagram snapshot of the couple enjoying dinner on Saturday, October 13.

Despite Mathew’s kind gestures, Farley filed for divorce in September, citing “irreconcilable differences.” A source told Us Weekly at the time that “the split was a long time coming. Everyone was hoping they’d work it out, but it didn’t happen.”

But Mathews is determined to win back his wife’s affections. After the breakup news made headlines, he posted an emotional Instagram video expressing his love for the Snooki & JWoww alum. “There’s no cheating or any dumb s—t or any juicy detailed. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … and [it was] not a good one,” he explained at the time. “I don’t blame her. I’m not done fighting. I’m gonna win my wife back. I’m gonna win her affection back, I’m gonna win her love back … We’re in counseling so there is hope. it ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!