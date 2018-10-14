Back on? Roger Mathews and Jenni “JWoww” Farley celebrated their third wedding anniversary together amid their divorce.

Mathews, 41, posted a photo of himself and his estranged wife, 32, to Instagram on Saturday, October 13. “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he wrote.

The snap shows the former couple dining at a white-linen restaurant with glasses of red wine.

He also shared a clip of himself leading the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star to a horse-drawn carriage (“Chariot waits”) where a bouquet of flowers has been laid on the seat. “These are for you,” Mathews tells the reality star before adding, “Happy anniversary.”

“That’s why you were worried about timing!” Farley can be heard saying in the clip.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Snooki & JWoww star filed for divorce after three years of marriage in September, citing “irreconcilable differences.” An insider told Us at the time that the “the split was a long time coming. Everyone was hoping they’d work it out, but it didn’t happen.”

Mathews vowed to win his wife back at the time in an Instagram video posted on September 27. “There’s no cheating or any dumb s–t or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … and [it was] not a good one,” he said in an Instagram video on Thursday, September 27. “I don’t blame her. “I’m not done fighting, I’m gonna win my wife back. I’m gonna win her affection back, I’m gonna win her love back. … We’re in counseling so there is hope. It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

Farley hinted that becoming parents had been a factor in the decline of their relationship in an exclusive interview with Us in September. “You are either going to grow together as a couple and do everything together, or it can like, [splits apart her hands],” she told Us “I always say never have kids unless you want to have kids. I know a lot of people that are trying to have kids to fix their relationship or do all these crazy things. No, no, do not do that. Have them to have them.”

She went more in-depth about their parenting differences on the Today show on Wednesday, October 10, particularly regarding their 2-year-old son Greyson’s speech delay. (The couple also share daughter Meilani, 4.

“I have to live my life now through the eyes of a 2-year-old that doesn’t speak,” she said. “When Greyson wasn’t hitting his marks in the world of doctors, Roger … was like, ‘He’s perfect. He’s going to be fine. This is no big deal,’ In that aspect, I felt very alone because I was the only parent. I thought, ‘Am I bad wanting to get him help because Roger’s not concerned, so should I not be concerned?’”

Farley is seeking primary residential custody of the couple’s two children.

