Jenni “JWoww” Farley is seeking “primary residential custody” of the two children she shares with estranged husband Roger Mathews, Us Weekly can confirm.

Farley, 32, and Mathews, who tied the knot in 2015, share 3-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson. Residential custody refers to where the children live on a day-to-day basis, but is different from sole legal custody, which means one parent can make major decisions regarding their child without any input from the other parent. Farley is also seeking child support and health insurance from Mathews, in addition to funds for other health care expenses, per the court documents obtained by E! News.

Us confirmed on Thursday, September 27, that the Jersey Shore star filed for divorce from her husband of nearly three years. A source told Us that their breakup was “a long time coming.”

“Everyone was hoping they’d work it out, but it didn’t happen,” the source told Us, noting that Mathews “never had any desire to be famous or on TV.”

The source added the 43-year-old was “supposed to appear on the second season of Jersey Shore reunion regularly, but decided right before Jenni left that he didn’t want to do it.” (Season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation filmed earlier this year and is currently airing.)

While Farley has yet to publicly comment on the split, Mathews said in an Instagram video on Thursday that the pair are in counseling and he hopes to “win [her] back.”

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true. I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s—t or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … and [it was] not a good one,” he said. “I’m not done fighting … I’m gonna win her affection back, I’m gonna win her love back.”

