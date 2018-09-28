Roger Mathews isn’t giving up. Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s estranged husband spoke out following the news that the Jersey Shore star filed for divorce — and vowed that he wants to win her back.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he said in an Instagram video on Thursday, September 27. “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s—t or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … and [it was] not a good one.”

He continued: “I’m not done fighting, I’m gonna win my wife back. I’m gonna win her affection back, I’m gonna win her love back. … We’re in counseling so there is hope. It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

Mathews, 43, and Farley, who married in October 2015, are parents of daughter Meilani Alexandra, 3, and son Greyson Valor, 2. Mathews noted on Thursday night that he doesn’t plan on being a “single dad.”

“Praying for a better tomorrow,” he captioned the post. “Sorry world, I’m taking a day off from praying for you today and I’m just gonna pray for my family. Hope springs eternal.”

Farley, 32, recently wrapped season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. According to App.com, she filed for divorce after three years of marriage in Ocean County, New Jersey, on September 12, citing “irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the split was a “long time coming” for the pair. “Everyone was hoping they’d work it out, but it didn’t happen.”

