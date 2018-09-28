Trouble ahead? Jenni “JWoww” Farley indicated changes had surfaced in her marriage in the days before she filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews.

“You are either going to grow together as a couple and do everything together, or it can like, [splits apart her hands],” the Jersey Shore star, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively on September 6 of how becoming a parent affected her relationship. “I always say never have kids unless you want to have kids. I know a lot of people that are trying to have kids to fix their relationship or do all these crazy things. No, no, do not do that. Have them to have them.”

She added: “You have to really go above and beyond as a parent, and when you think about having babies, you don’t think about that. … It’s hard.”

Us confirmed on Thursday, September 27, that the Snooki & JWoww alum filed for divorce from her husband of three years on September 12. Farley and Mathews, 43, share two children, 3-year-old Meilani and 2-year-old Greyson, of whom the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star is seeking “primary residential custody.”

Farley also hinted at little cracks in her romance. “Greyson goes [to sleep] with Dad. He sleeps with him from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., but if Roger tries to get up and do anything, he wakes up. That’s why when Roger gets up for work, Greyson is up,” the reality star told Us. “It drives me nuts because it’s like, ‘I want to sleep in. I went to bed at midnight.’”

The MTV personality noted that her estranged husband’s busy schedule keeps him away from home. “[He works from] 6:30 [a.m.] until 6 p.m. He’ll try to pop in, but he tries to go to the gym before or after. He also does acupuncture and a chiro appointment because he’s old. He’s grandpa,” she said. “It’s really about maintaining ourselves to be the best parents because if we are overweight, tired or sluggish … the kids are nonstop.”

Farley was sure of one thing: The pair would not be having any more children. “Yes, we are done,” she revealed. “He’s 43. For him to have another newborn … And me too. They suck the life out of you, in a good way.”

The Marriage Boot Camp alum credited the Jersey Shore team with helping herself and Mathews keep everything afloat: “He’s of the same mindset that I am: Kids come first. How do we make it all happen? I have to say that production has been great.”

Mathews spoke out about the divorce filing on Instagram Thursday evening. “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s–t, any juicy details,” he said in a video. “She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … again, I’m not gonna get into detail but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one.” He also claimed he was going to win his wife back.

“The split was a long time coming,” a source told Us. “Everyone was hoping they’d work it out, but it didn’t happen.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

