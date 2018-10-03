A joke gone wrong? Roger Mathews shared a bizarre Instagram post detailing his supposed plans to become a better husband nearly one week after news broke that his wife, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, filed for divorce.

“Technology is an amazing thing. Science has advanced to the point my where they make shock therapy specially designed for men to become better husbands,” Mathews, 43, wrote on Wednesday, October 3. “I had this device installed with shock leads that go directly into my spine and my wife holds the controller and settings. It’s called the ‘Dirtbag 9000.’ It has voice recognition so if you question your wife it will light you up like a f–king Christmas tree.”

He continued: “It has four settings. 1. You’re a c–t 2. I should have stayed with my ex 3. I hope you die a slow painful death 4. Just for fun. (Which is the most powerful setting and is like being shot by a police taser).”

Mathews concluded his post by noting that he wrote it in an attempt to get a laugh out of the situation. “Humor has always been my way through life,” he added. “Praying for a better tomorrow. Love you @jwoww.”

A source clarified to Us Weekly that Mathews was referring to himself, not Farley, in the post, adding: “Every decision Jenni is making is for the best interest of [their kids,] Meilani and Greyson. That’s the only thing she cares about.”

In the photo, Mathews appears to have a spinal cord stimulator, which helps treat chronic pain, attached to his lower back.

Us confirmed on Thursday, September 27, that Farley filed for divorce on September 12 after three years of marriage. The 32-year-old Jersey Shore star is seeking primary residential custody of the couple’s 3-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

“The split was a long time coming,” a source told Us at the time. “Everyone was hoping they’d work it out, but it didn’t happen.”

The same day the divorce news broke, Mathews spoke out on Instagram. “My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he said in a video. “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s–t or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … and [it was] not a good one.”

He then expressed his desire for a reconciliation: “I’m not done fighting, I’m gonna win my wife back. I’m gonna win her affection back, I’m gonna win her love back. … We’re in counseling so there is hope. It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

Meanwhile, Farley, who has been spotted without her wedding ring, hinted at tension in her marriage in the days before she filed for divorce. “You are either going to grow together as a couple and do everything together, or it can like, [splits apart her hands],” the reality star told Us exclusively on September 6 of how parenthood changed her relationship. “I always say never have kids unless you want to have kids. I know a lot of people that are trying to have kids to fix their relationship or do all these crazy things. No, no, do not do that. Have them to have them.”

