From spouses to coparents! Jenni “JWoww” Farley has taken off her wedding ring in the throes of her divorce from Roger Mathews, but the former Jersey Shore couple still seem to be staying close for the sake of their kids.

Farley, 32, Instagrammed photos on Monday, October 1, from an outing to the Disney Junior Dance Party with her estranged husband and their 4-year-old daughter, Meilani Alexandra. One of the pics shows Mathews, 43, holding Meilani in his arms and smiling at the camera.

“@disneyjuniortour fun 💖💙💖💙💖,” Farley wrote in the post’s caption.

Two days prior, the reality star and her daughter attended the bridal shower of Lauren Pesce, the fiancée of her Jersey Shore costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Instagram Stories footage from that party shows Farley not wearing a wedding ring.

Us Weekly confirmed the news of the reality stars’ split on Thursday, September 27. Farley was the one who filed for divorce, and she cited “irreconcilable differences” in the documents.

Mathews then announced the news himself in an Instagram video that night. “My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he told followers. “I’m just gonna keep it simple. I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s—t, any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … Again, I’m not gonna get into detail, but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one.”

But the truck driver isn’t giving up on the marriage. “I’m not done fighting,” he added. “I’m gonna win my wife back. I’m gonna win her affection back. I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intention of being a single dad. We’re in counseling, so there is hope. It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

Farley and Mathews married in October 2015. They also share son Greyson Valor, 2. Farley is seeking primary residential custody of the two children, Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, September 28.

