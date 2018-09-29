Back in action. Jenni “JWoww” Farley was spotted for the first time since news of her divorce from husband Roger Mathews broke. The Jersey Shore star stepped out for a bridal shower in honor of costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s fiancée, Lauren Pesce.

Farley, 32, shared a group Instagram shot of herself, 3-year-old daughter Meilani, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her 4-year-old daughter, Giovanna, Sorrentino, Pesce, Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino at the event on Saturday, September 29.

She also posted a pic of Meilani and Giovanna posing and holding hands with the caption: “The best of friends.”

Polizzi, 30, gave her followers a behind-the-scenes peek at the shindig on her Instagram Story Saturday. In one post, captioned “#LaurensBridalShower,” Farley can be seen talking to Meilani at Osteria Cucina Rustica in Marlboro, New Jersey. The Marriage Boot Camp alum is also seen talking to Pivarnick, who threw shade at Farley on Instagram in May, in another photo. Polizzi captioned the pic, “Best friends.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this week that Farley filed for divorce from her husband of three years on September 12. “The split was a long time coming,” a source told Us. “Everyone was hoping they’d work it out, but it didn’t happen.” The pair are also parents of 2-year-old son Greyson.

Mathews, 43, spoke out about the breakup on Thursday, September 27. “My wife filed for divorce, it’s true. I’m just gonna keep it simple. I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s–t, any juicy details,” he said in an Instagram video. “She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … again, I’m not gonna get into detail but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one.”

He added: “I’m not done fighting, I’m gonna win my wife back. I’m gonna win her affection back, I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intention of being a single dad. We’re in counseling so there is hope. It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

Polizzi reacted to the news on Instagram Thursday, writing, “Stop I’m crying.”

Farley opened up to Us in the days ahead of her divorce filing about how parenthood had impacted her relationship. “You are either going to grow together as a couple and do everything together, or it can like, [splits apart her hands],” the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star said on September 6. “I always say never have kids unless you want to have kids. I know a lot of people that are trying to have kids to fix their relationship or do all these crazy things. No, no, do not do that. Have them to have them.”

Meanwhile, Us exclusively announced Sorrentino’s engagement in April. “I don’t really know too much about it,” the 36-year-old reality star told Us of the couple’s wedding plans last month. “But I know ‘happy wife is a happy life.’ So whatever she wants, we’re gonna try to get it.”

As for the shower, the pair’s guests enjoyed Confections of a Rockstar cakes and cookies, Broad Street Dough Co desserts and donuts, Twisted Branch olive oil favors and Rosie Posies flowers.