Men may come and go, but friendship lasts forever? Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi sent love to her Jersey Shore costar and bestie Jenni “JWoww” Farley after news broke that Farley filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews.

“Stop I’m crying,” Polizzi, 30, commented on E! News‘ Instagram post about their friendship and Farley’s split. The reality star also shared a sweet message to her castmate while promoting the Thursday, September 27, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“We are forever, my love 💋👯‍♀️ @jwoww,” Polizzi wrote alongside a screenshot of the two women from the episode.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday that Farley, 32, filed for divorce from her husband of nearly three years and cited the duo had been struggling for “at least six months” in documents. They share two kids: Greyson Valor, 3, and Meilani Alexandra, 2. A source told Us exclusively that Farley and Mathews’ break up was “a long time coming.”

“Everyone was hoping they’d work it out, but it didn’t happen,” the source explained. “He is fine with who Jenni is, but never had any desire to be famous or on TV. He lets her do her thing and doesn’t get in the way.”

Mathews, 42, also spoke out after the news broke.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he began on an Instagram video to fans on Thursday night. “She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … and [it was] not a good one. … I’m not done fighting, I’m gonna win my wife back. I’m gonna win her affection back.”

Polizzi, meanwhile, shut down rumors that her own marriage with Jionni LaVelle was in trouble back in April.

“I’m still proudly wearing my ring. I love him to death. I think people worry because we never take pictures together and post on Instagram,” the reality TV personality told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “He hates pictures, he hates this fame life. He likes to be quiet and reserved, which humbles me. So, I think if I don’t take pictures with him or I don’t share my life with him, people are like, ‘Are you still with your husband?’ I don’t need to share with the world what me and my husband are going through. We are totally fine. We don’t post our life on social media, but I love him to death and he’s my best friend and he’s just a little shy so leave him alone.”

