The Jersey Shore drama continues. Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley went at it on Instagram on Wednesday, May 23, ahead of the former’s return on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The drama began when Pivarnick, 31, posted a photo of a “Jersey Whore” mug and took a jab at JWoww, 32. “TOMORROW IS MY RETURN ON @jerseyshore !!!! Can’t wait for you all to see,” she wrote. “I will be sipping my TEA out of my amazing cup I dedicate to @jwoww #IMBACK #KEEPHATIN #jealousyisadisease.”

JWoww quickly caught wind of the post and replied in the comments section. “Who’s following who?! Jealous of what? Your third engagement or third chance in the house?” she wrote, referencing Pivarnick’s engagements David Kovacs, Louie Gero and her current fiancé, Chris Larangeira. “You want me to show u the door … again #statenislanddump.”

Pivarnick replied, “lmfaooooooo yeah ok. ARE YOU EVEN ON THE SHOW THIS YEAR YOURSELF I HAVENT NOTICED. ALL YOU DO IS SLEEPING,” to which JWoww shot back, “rather be sleeping than regret looking like you on national tv.”

Fellow cast member Deena Nicole Cortese then threw herself into the mix. “Omg you left the house wanting to make amends with everyone,” she commented on Pivarnick’s post. “I’m confused with this post.. why start silly drama over insta?”

Pivarnick starred in the first two seasons of the original MTV reality series in 2009 and 2010, but she did not get along with any of the other roommates. She was later permanently replaced by Cortese, 31.

The EMT recently told Us Weekly exclusively that she and JWoww almost got into a fist fight when she returned for the reunion series. “I didn’t really wanna have that altercation with her,” Pivarnick said. “If it comes down to it, I’m gonna have to do it, but I literally wanted to be classy. I wanted to just make my amends without having to throw fists this season.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

