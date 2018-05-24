It’s the return of the dirty hamster! On the Thursday, May 24, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the house gets a surprise visitor: their ex-roommate Angelina Pivarnick. The EMT, 31, was a part of the original cast and appeared on and off during the first two seasons. However, she didn’t get along with anyone in the house, getting in multiple physical altercations with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. So, how did it feel re-entering the house?

“[I was] very nervous,” Pivarnick told Us on Tuesday, May 22, noting she was worried the most about Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. “I had a lot of history with them. I mean, not really so much Jenni, but Nicole and Mike a had a lot of problems with.”

So, why return eight years later? “I wanted to go and make amends because I really thought that there was a lot of unfinished business with me and the cast and the roommates,” she said. “I just felt like there was a lot on my chest that I needed to get off, and it was eating up and away at me for all those years.”

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. The women in the house were not happy to see their former roommate, something that Pivarnick was surprised by. “I didn’t understand the grudge after all these years. I mean, maybe Nicole because I did say stuff about her, and she said stuff about me,” she explained. “I did say something about her lips and that was something that I was upset about because she went and got her lips done by the same doctor as me and she didn’t thank me for the referral!”

When it came to getting physical though, it was Farley who Pivarnick nearly fought with. “It got really close,” she admitted to Us.

“She just had a lot of things to say to me and as far as opportunist and a chew toy and all these other things,” the Staten Island native explained. “I kinda just sat there and I’m like listen, I’m gonna be 32 years old, I don’t need to fist fight you right now. Let’s just hash this s—t out right now, you know what I mean? I’m an adult. I don’t know about you, but you have two kids. So I didn’t really wanna have that altercation with her … If it comes down to it I’m gonna have to do it, but I literally wanted to be classy. I wanted to just make my amends without having to throw fists this season.”

Watch our interview with Pivarnick above, then catch her appearance on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV Thursday, May 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

