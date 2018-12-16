At least his heart is half full. Roger Mathews is looking at the positive side of things following estranged wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s restraining order, which she filed on Friday, December 14.

“Heart half full,” the 43-year-old captioned a photo on Instagram of himself laying with his 2-year-old son, Greyson, whom he shares with the 32-year-old Jersey Shore star. (Their daughter, Meilani, 4, was sick with the flu and home with JWoww.)

Though Mathews called his estranged spouse “hate-filled” for filing an order of protection against him, the MTV star never told the judge she didn’t want him to be with the kids. “Jenni would never take her kids from Roger. The judge said Roger wasn’t allowed to see the kids and so Jenni went through extreme measures Friday to have someone get in front of a judge to make sure Roger could see the kids,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Within 24 hours, he was with his son.”

The source notes: “Meilani has flu type A. Kids die from type A. She’s not allowed to leave the house and the judge told Roger that Meilani has to be with her mother. Roger is not with his daughter because she’s sick as a dog, not because Jenni is keeping Roger from Meilani.”

“Jenni is such a devoted mom. She has the biggest heart too,” the source tells Us. “She has pulled out of all engagements for an indefinite amount of time to be home and be with her children and figure out this situation. She is devastated as a mother. But her focus remains on her kids. She has been going down this natural, holistic path, trying to heal her autistic son, and clearly what Greyson has been going through isn’t a stress-free situation for any family.”

“There is NO chance [Jenni and Roger] will reconcile,” says the source. “But they were a great couple. There was never any big disaster or anything in their marriage. He was once a good husband and he is a great dad. … He just can’t handle that her focus isn’t on him and their marriage.”

Hours after the restraining order was granted, Farley posted a video of herself and Meilani making cookies on her Instagram Stories. “You’re making Mommy’s favorite?” Farley said in the footage. “We’re making protein gingerbread cookies,” she added, prompting her 4-year-old daughter to exclaim, “Yay!”

As previously reported, Mathews claimed that police escorted him out of the house he shares with Farley and their two children. “Alright, guys, I’m doing my best to stay composed right now, although I’m really upset for my children,” he said in a video posted on Instagram, filmed in the back of a police car on Friday. “My wife, earlier tonight, we had a disagreement because she’s leaving again tomorrow for work and promised my daughter that she would be hanging out with her all day, whereas my daughter has the flu. So I took umbrage to it, and a little bit of a disagreement I would say ensued.”

He continued: “Jenni became completely, uncontrollably emotional like she always does and said she was calling the police. And I said, ‘For what? What did I do?’ I said, ‘I’ll call the police myself.’ So I called the police because I knew she would make some sort of false police report, which is typical Jenni. The last two exes can [attest] to that. I got woken up about 2 o’clock in the morning … by two officers who said she contacted a judge and filed a restraining order.”

In the caption, Mathews wrote, “This is the level my ex wife takes it to after telling my kids their dad is a piece of s—t and she’s sorry she ever had children with him. She gets so emotional and irrational in her anger this is the level she brings it too. Saddest day of my life watching her tell my daughter ‘she is sorry she had children with your daddy.’ The truth will come out. The truth will set you free. I will never stop fighting for my kids.”

Farley, who filed for divorce from Mathews in September, shared a statement on Instagram on Friday, explaining that she had gotten authorities involved “as she felt it was in her best interest, and in the best interests of her children to do so.”

