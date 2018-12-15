Jenni “JWoww” Farley appeared to be trying to put the tension of the past couple of days behind her as she made cookies with her daughter, Meilani, hours after being granted a restraining order against her husband, Roger Mathews, on Friday, December 14.

“You’re making Mommy’s favorite?” the Jersey Shore star, 32, said in a video on her Instagram Stories on Friday night. “We’re making protein gingerbread cookies,” she added, prompting her 4-year-old daughter to exclaim “Yay!”

As previously reported, Farley filed a restraining order against Mathews, 43, in the early hours of Friday morning after the pair got into a heated argument.

Mathews shared a series of videos on Instagram about the incident, including some clips shot in the back of a police car.

“My wife, earlier tonight, we had a disagreement because she’s leaving again tomorrow for work and promised my daughter that she would be hanging out with her all day, whereas my daughter has the flu. So I took umbrage to it, and a little bit of a disagreement I would say ensued,” Mathews said, claiming that his wife told their two children, Meilani and Greyson, 2, that “their dad is a piece of s—t and she’s sorry she ever had children with him.”

Farley, who filed for divorce in September, shared a statement on Instagram on Friday, explaining that she had gotten authorities involved “as she felt it was in her best interest, and in the best interests of her children to do so.”

Her close friend and costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spoke out in her defense and shared security footage of Farley talking to police, while a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the MTV star “wants her kids to be OK and she doesn’t want her kids to go on social media some day and see that their parents are fighting.”

