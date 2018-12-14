Jenni “JWoww” Farley doesn’t want her ongoing drama with estranged husband Roger Mathews to have any impact on their children: daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

“Jenni’s stance has been the same the whole time — she just wants what is best for their kids,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “From the day [their split] became public, Jenni has not commented about it. She wants her kids to be OK and she doesn’t want her kids to go on social media someday and see that their parents are fighting.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 32, filed a restraining order against Mathews, 43, in the early hours of Friday, December 14, after the pair got into an argument. He shared a series of 10 videos on Instagram about the drama, including some filmed in the back of a police car.

“My wife, earlier tonight, we had a disagreement because she’s leaving again tomorrow for work and promised my daughter that she would be hanging out with her all day, whereas my daughter has the flu. So I took umbrage to it, and a little bit of a disagreement I would say ensued,” Mathews said in one clip.

He went on to call Farley “completely, uncontrollably emotional” and claimed that she told their kids that “their dad is a piece of s–t and she’s sorry she ever had children with him.”

The MTV personality shared her side of the story in a statement shared on Instagram later on Friday morning. She said in part that she had the authorities involved “as she felt it was in her best interest, and in the best interests of her children to do so.”

Farley’s costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also spoke out in her defense, in addition to sharing security footage of Farley talking to police. “My best friend has been through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her,” Polizzi, 31, wrote on Instagram before calling her BFF “a damn good mother.”

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September after three years of marriage. However, they continued to spend time together in the weeks that followed, and Mathews told Us exclusively in November that he and Farley were “working on things.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

