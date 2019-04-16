Lucky in love? Jenni “JWoww” Farley is happy to be dating again following her split from estranged husband Roger Mathews.

The Jersey Shore star, 33, shared a sweet video of a mystery man stroking her arm in the car on Monday, April 15. “Face hurts from smiling,” Farley captioned the snap via Instagram.

The reality star’s bestie Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi seemingly approves of her costar’s new man, commenting, “You deserve all the happiness in the world my love 🔥🔥.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, also weighed in. “Yasss Queen 🙌🏼♥️ love you! 😘,” she wrote.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, April 12, that Farley is seeing someone following her split from Mathews, 43.

“JWoww has moved on and is happy,” her rep Robyn Matarazzo told Us after the MTV star shared photos of her and her new beau enjoying a glass of red wine on a terrace overlooking the water. In the snaps, fans only get a glimpse of her mystery man’s arm.

Farley reposted the same pic on Monday, writing, “Take me back,” with a heart eyes emoji.

The former Snooki & JWoww star previously shut down speculation that her new man was her pal Jarret Julis after she named her Man Crush Monday.

“People are speculating that we are dating …. I mean … I do love u and your tan muscles … I think we would look so hot together … but the problem is, we have the same taste in men, so it could never work,” Farley wrote on Monday. “Sorry guys #hecutetho.”

Farley’s romantic outing came a week after she reunited with Mathews for a pre-Easter train ride in Pennsylvania with their children Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2. The duo, who wed in 2015, split in September 2018. While both Farley and Mathews have accused each other of being abusive during their marriage, her rep told Us earlier this month that they are working on their coparenting relationship.

“Jenni’s kids’ needs and wants will always come first,” the rep explained. “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better coparents. As far as the divorce, there is no reconciliation in the future and she is excited about continuing to move on with her life.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!