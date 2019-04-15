Jarret Julis may be the subject of Jenni “Jwoww” Farley’s latest Man Crush Monday post, but he’s not her new man. In fact, there’s one little problem standing in the way of their relationship, as the Jersey Shore personality told Instagram followers on Monday, April 15.

“#MCM goes to @jarrjulis,” she wrote in the post. “People are speculating that we are dating …. I mean … I do love u and your tan muscles … I think we would look so hot together … but the problem is, we have the same taste in men, so it could never work. Sorry guys #hecutetho.”

Farley’s post comes three days after she shared Instagram and Snapchat posts of herself having lunch with a mystery man on a waterside terrace. Only the hand and arm of her lunch date were visible in her posts, however.

Nearly a week prior, the reality star reunited with her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, to treat their children — daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2 — to an early Easter celebration. Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018 after nearly three years of marriage, with Farley later accusing him of abuse. (Mathews has denied the allegations.)

“Jenni’s kids’ needs and wants will always come first,” Farley’s rep, Robyn Matarazzo, told Us Weekly on April 8. “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better coparents. As far as the divorce, there is no reconciliation in the future and she is excited about continuing to move on with her life.”

Farley also shows no signs of reconciling with Jersey Shore costar and former hookup Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, who threw her a birthday party in March.

“She’s a great girl, she’s awesome,” Delvecchio, 38, told Us on Tuesday, April 9. “But she is like a sister to us, she’s like family. I wouldn’t want to cross that line again.”

As for Julis, scroll down to get more details about him and his friendship with Farley.