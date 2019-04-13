Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Shares Photo on Date With Mystery Man: She’s ‘Moved On’

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley shared photos from a date with a mystery man amid her divorce from estranged husband Roger Mathews.

“Cheers to the weekend,” she captioned an Instagram photo on Friday, April 12, that showed her hand holding a glass of red wine while she lunched with a guy on a terrace overlooking the water. The 33-year-old MTV star also later shared a video on Snapchat that showed a glimpse of a man’s arm as they sat in a car together while “Titanium” played on the radio.

“Jwoww has moved on and is happy,” her rep Robyn Matarazzo confirms to Us Weekly.

The date comes a week after she and Mathews, 43, reunited with their children, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2, for a pre-Easter train ride in New Hope, Pennsylvania. The pair, who married in 2015 split in September 2018, with JWoww later accusing Mathews of being abusive during their marriage, which he denied.

Despite the friendly reunion, the reality star’s rep told Us in a statement on Monday, April 8, that JWoww has no plans to reconcile with her husband.

“Jenni’s kids’ needs and wants will always come first,” she told Us. “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better coparents. As far as the divorce, there is no reconciliation in the future and she is excited about continuing to move on with her life.”

Reports circulated last month that JWoww and her Jersey Shore castmate — and former hookup — Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio were seeing each other after he threw her a birthday party in March.

But the Double Shot at Love star told Us earlier this week that they are still just friends.

“She’s a great girl, she’s awesome,” he said on Tuesday, April 9, while promoting his new show with costar Vinny Guadagnino. “But she is like a sister to us, she’s like family. I wouldn’t want to cross that line again.”

