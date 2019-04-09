Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio and Jenni “JWoww” Farley are finally both single ten years after their infamous Jersey Shore hookup, but don’t count on them returning to the smoosh room together.

While reports surfaced that the twosome were seeing each other after the 38-year-old DJ threw his castmate a 33rd birthday party last month, Pauly tells Us Weekly that the duo are still just friends.

“She’s a great girl, she’s awesome,” he said during his visit to Us Weekly’s studio with his Double Shot at Love costar Vinny Guadagnino on Tuesday, April 9. “But she is like a sister to us, she’s like family. I wouldn’t want to cross that line again.”

Vinny agreed, “That’s like my older sister at this point. We never really had that thing.”

Still, Pauly admits that it was “awesome” to throw Jenni a birthday bash following her split from estranged husband Roger Mathews.

“She had no idea. You know how hard it is to keep a surprise from her?” Pauly tells Us. “She pays attention to everything. … It was so, so hard.”

Pauly and Vinny were joined by costars Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick for the get-together at Harrah’s casino in Atlantic City on March 9. An onlooker told Us at the time that Jenni “was so happy and in great spirits and was truly blown away by the surprise.”

While Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino missed out on the festivities because he is serving an 8-month prison sentence for tax evasion, his wife, Lauren, was present for the party. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who is pregnant with her third child, also stayed home.

Jenni’s birthday bash took place amid her divorce battle with Roger, with whom she shares daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2. The exes, who have accused each other of abusive behavior, called it quits in September 2018 after three years of marriage.

The MTV star reunited with Roger for a pre-Easter outing with their kids on Saturday, April 6. Jenni’s rep told Us on Monday, April 8, however that there are no plans for the duo to reconcile.

“Jenni’s kids’ needs and wants will always come first,” Jenni’s rep Robyn Matarazzo told Us. “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better coparents.”

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny premieres on MTV Thursday, April 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!