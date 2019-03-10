In her honor! The cast of Jersey Shore got together on Saturday, March 9, to celebrate Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s 34th birthday at Harrah’s casino in Atlantic City and there appeared to be no shortage of fun.

“I am still in shock,” the reality star captioned a series of Instagram pictures and videos that showed her being surprised by pals including Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino. “I feel so special! Shout out to @illuminationpr and @djpaulyd for the ultimate surprise party & @harrahsresort #martoranosac for making it such a great night and everyone for coming.”

An onlooker tells Us Weekly that Farley “was so happy and in great spirits and was truly blown away by the surprise.” The cast of the hit MTV show weren’t the only reality stars in attendance at Harrah’s on Saturday night.

A source tells Us that Teresa Giudice was staying at the resort with two of her daughters, and even came downstairs to wish Farley a happy birthday.

The bash came one week after Farley rang in her birthday amid ongoing divorce drama with her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, so it was likely a welcome distraction. Though one of her closest friends, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, was absent from the festivities, Farley found a way to include her — by carrying around a large cut-out of her face.

“Missing my number one @snooki,” she captioned an Instagram Story with a nod to Polizzi, who is pregnant with her third child with husband Jionni LaValle. “It’s ok tho cuz she’s carrying my baby.”

Also missing from the party was castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who is currently serving an 8-month prison sentence tax evasion. However, his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, joined the friends for the fun night out.

“Celebrating @jwoww with this crew,” Lauren captioned one Instagram Story that showed the group smiling at a table and enjoying dinner together. “Love you,” she added in another post.

The morning after the surprise party, Farley was still on cloud nine. “BEST BIRTHDAY EVER,” she captioned another set of photos from the evening. “Still in awe.”

Scroll down to see pictures from Farley’s celebration!