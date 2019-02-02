Roger Mathews: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Has ‘Always Been the Aggressor’

Saying his piece. Roger Mathews posted a lengthy response to estranged wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s abuse allegations.

In a nearly 6,000-word blog post shared on Saturday, February 2, the 43-year-old accused the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star of being responsible for physical violence in the couple’s relationship. “I wonder why in the eight years together you never once, not once said to me or ANYONE for that matter that I was physically abusive with you in any way. To the contrary, you have bragged to many who’s [sic] testimony we have about how you stabbed both of your ex’s [sic],” he wrote. “You have punched me in the face you have always been the aggressor.”

Mathews claimed Farley, 32, also threw a candle and a vacuum cleaner at him and the pair’s son, Greyson, 2. He admitted to pushing the reality star on several occasions and apologized for getting physical, though he alleged those incidents stemmed from her violent behavior.

The truck driver said that during parts of the marriage, the pair “lived a nightmare.”

Mathews alleged to have “damaging footage” of Farley, though he said he has not released it because “ethically it’s wrong.”

He added: “In all of our physical altercations over the last eight years which is a handful at best you captured them all on your nest cameras which you have the only access too [sic], and you heavily edit them in your favor to exclude your rage and behavior. I only ever have had my camera phone which I have rarely used but occasionally deemed it necessary. I am not this monster you paint me to be.”

Mathews went on to accuse the MTV star of making up her allegations of abuse because her custody agreement — the pair also share daughter Meilani, 4 — was not accepted. “You claim I have belittled and disparaged you. If anyone has done that my dear it’s you,” he wrote. “You have [threatened] countless times to move away with our children and leave me behind, you call me a f—-t on a regular basis and have threatened to divorce me a million times. You know the one thing you have never said about me though. Not one time ? You have never said I’m a bad father, not once. Until now. Until two days after we reject your proposed custody offer.”

Furthermore, he called Farley “a habitual offender and abuser” and “a master manipulator who must be stopped.”

He concluded: “You need to get help if not for yourself for your kids and I intend to get help as well. We can work amicably through the remainder of this for our kids or it can be the living hell that it has been. I would like a retraction to your lies and I think I’ve owned the few truths in it. … Let’s stop the madness. Let’s stop the anger. Let’s stop the lies. Let’s work together for our children. Let’s write a book one day on the wrongs we have committed and how we bettered ourselves.”

Farley, who filed for divorce in September 2018 after nearly three years of marriage, claimed in a Wednesday, January 30, blog post that her estranged husband was abusive during their marriage. She also released footage in which Mathews appeared to shove her.

He first addressed the allegations in a since-deleted Thursday, January 31, Instagram video, at which time he said the Snooki & JWoww alum was “playing the victim.”

