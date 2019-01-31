Roger Mathews “not supporting” his 2-year-old son Greyson’s special needs is a “huge issue” between him and estranged wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Jenni’s focus has always been on her kids, especially with Greyson over the last year,” the source tells Us. “When she came back from filming Jersey Shore, she saw more clearly that she needed to have Greyson evaluated. That stemmed so much animosity with Roger because he thought Greyson was perfectly fine. [He was] almost in denial.”

Farley, 32, confirmed in November that Greyson has been diagnosed with autism. The source tells Us that Mathews, 43, “fought tooth and nail” with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star when she wanted to take their son to the doctor.

“[Roger] constantly made Jenni feel like she was crazy and dramatic for thinking Greyson needed anything Jenni was doing. Even down to Greyson’s diet, Roger would fight her on that,” the source said. “Turns out her motherly instincts were correct and thank God she got Greyson the care and diagnosis to help him now so as he gets older he can function on a similar level of his peers.”

The estranged couple, who split in September 2018 after three years of marriage, also share 4-year-old daughter Meilani. The source tells Us that Meilani “is doing well” amid the drama. “She has a great relationship with both parents and spends so much time doing everything with Jenni.”

On Wednesday, January 30, Farley claimed in a long blog post that Mathews abused her. “You have spit at me. You have pushed me. You have shoved me. You have aggressively thrown me to the ground,” she wrote. “You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you coming at me. You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me.”

The source tells Us that the MTV star wrote the post because she was “just at her wits’ end.”

“This picture [Roger] has been trying to paint [on Instagram] is ludicrous,” the source says. “She had been quiet, biting her tongue. But it has been a mess.”

Mathews’ team told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday that they “will not be giving a comment on this matter [at this time].”

With reporting by Brody Brown

