The back and forth continues. Jenni “JWoww” Farley has responded to her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, after he accused her of “playing the victim” and falsely claiming abuse.

“The accusations in the letter produced by Mr. Mathews’ counsel to the court lack merit, foundation and basis,” the Jersey Shore star’s team told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, February 1. “They are laced with false statements and voluminous efforts to further intimidate and bully a young mother: a survivor of domestic abuse.”

The statement continued: “Moreover, they are a transparent and desperate ploy to deflect away from the hard, cold facts, none of which appear to have been responded to. The bottom line is that when a parent acts to protect the safety and well-being of their children, they are following through with their responsibility. It is this responsibility that Jenni Farley is focused on: working tirelessly to support these beautiful children and to set up a positive coparenting plan with their father that works for the benefit of Meilani and Greyson.”

On Wednesday, January 30, Farley, 32, accused Mathews, 43, of physically and mentally abusing her throughout their relationship. She alleged in an Instagram note: “You are an abuser to the core, Roger Mathews…. You have spit at me. You have pushed me. You have shoved me. You have aggressively thrown me to the ground. You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you coming at me. You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me.”

The truck driver responded the following day and called her claims “highly erroneous” and full of “many lies.”

“We’re going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address it,” he continued in an Instagram video. “I know that there is a deep-rooted history of this, a deep-rooted history of this — playing the victim.”

The Rules According to JWOWW author filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Two months later, Farley took out a restraining order against her estranged husband, with whom she shares daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

A source told Us Weekly in January that their son’s special needs caused “so much animosity” between the pair because Mathews “thought Greyson was perfectly fine.” Farley confirmed in November that Greyson had been diagnosed with autism.

“[Roger] constantly made Jenni feel like she was crazy and dramatic for thinking Greyson needed anything Jenni was doing. Even down to Greyson’s diet, Roger would fight her on that,” the insider explained. “Turns out her motherly instincts were correct and thank God she got Greyson the care and diagnosis to help him now so as he gets older he can function on a similar level of his peers.”

Now, the TV personality has one thing on her mind: “Jenni’s focus has always been on her kids.”

