Speaking out. Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s estranged husband, Roger Mathews, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 31, to address her recent allegations that he had been physically and emotionally abusive during their marriage.

“What’s up, guys? I sit here humbly before you today a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances and things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it,” Mathews, 43, said in a video that he captioned, “Truly sad it has come to this.”

The truck driver explained that his attorneys prepared a statement for him to read in the video, but he instead decided to “shoot from the hip.”

“We’re going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address it,” he continued. “I know that there is a deep-rooted history of this, a deep-rooted history of this — playing the victim.”

Mathews ended his message with a reference to his two children with Farley: daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2. “My concern is my children and I will not stop until I have my children,” he said.

Mathews also shared a series of court documents on Instagram, including one that accused the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 32, of having an advantage over her estranged husband as the lengthy statement she shared a day earlier on her website was read by more than a “quarter of a million” fans. Mathews, for his part, has 1.7 million Instagram followers.

Farley released footage on Wednesday, January 30, that appeared to show Mathews shoving her to the ground in their kitchen. She also posted videos of the businessman taunting her as well as screenshots of text messages between Farley and the estranged couple’s nanny.

“Roger, know this here and for always — my kindness should never again [be] mistaken for weakness. Remember that,” the MTV personality wrote. “I will not be threatened. I will not be controlled. I will not be broken.”

A source later told Us Weekly that Farley decided to speak out because she was “just at her wits’ end,” adding, “This picture [Mathews] has been trying to paint is ludicrous. She had been quiet, biting her tongue. But it has been a mess.”

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018 after nearly three years of marriage.

Us Weekly has reached out to Farley’s rep for comment.

