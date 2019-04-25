Jenni “JWoww” Farley is off the market again! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star revealed in a new interview that she has a 24-year-old boyfriend.

Farley, 33, confirmed her new relationship during a live taping of the “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast on Wednesday, April 24, but she did not share the man’s name. “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ’24,’” she teased, via New Jersey’s The Asbury Park Press.

The MTV personality’s costar and BFF Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi added, “He’s very handsome, by the way. Jenni has been going through some s–t, but I’ve never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now.”

Farley shared a photo from a romantic date with her mystery man on Instagram on April 12, and her rep Robyn Matarazzo confirmed to Us Weekly, “JWoww has moved on and is happy.”

The reality star filed for divorce from Mathews, 43, in September 2018 after nearly three years of marriage. They share daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

Four months after the estranged couple’s separation, Farley accused the truck driver of physical abuse. “You have pushed me. You have shoved me. You have aggressively thrown me to the ground,” she claimed in a since-deleted blog post in January. “You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you coming at me. You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me.”

Mathews responded with a blog post of his own, in which he alleged that the Snooki & JWoww alum had “always been the aggressor” in their relationship.

The pair have since been on better terms, with Farley’s rep telling Us earlier this month, “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better coparents. As far as the divorce, there is no reconciliation in the future and she is excited about continuing to move on with her life.”

