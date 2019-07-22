



Bonding with her boy! Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, and her son, Greyson, shared a sweet moment on Sunday, July 21.

On the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s Instagram Story, the professional wrestler, 24, held the 3-year-old in his arms behind a DJ’s turntable. The little one one spoke into a microphone while Carpinello laughed.

“Sing your ABCs,” the reality star, 33, could be heard saying from behind the camera over the music playing.

In April, Us Weekly confirmed that the MTV personality is dating the athlete. This news came seven months after she filed for divorce from Roger Mathews after nearly three years of marriage. The former couple share share Greyson and his older sister, Meilani, 5.

The truck driver, 44, and the Rules According to JWoww author celebrated their daughter’s birthday together earlier this month — alongside Farley’s boyfriend.

“Happy birthday baby girl,” she captioned three Instagram videos. In one, her estranged husband held their sleeping son while she carried a mermaid cake. Carpinello followed behind with a lighter for the candle.

After the birthday girl blew her candle out, Mathews said, “I don’t think we nailed the song very well. What do you think?”

The Snooki & JWoww alum agreed, “It was god-awful.”

Since Carpinello and his girlfriend were friends for awhile before they started dating, he has known Meilani for “a few years.” He told Entertainment Tonight in May, “She is great with me. I love the kids. They’re great.”

Farley added, “Greyson calls him ‘Baby,’ so he’s always like, ‘Hi, Baby!’ and Meilani’s always known him as [my friend] Erica’s brother, so that’s how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it’s not an awkward transition. So they’ve just always known him as one of our really close friends.”

