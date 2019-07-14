Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, celebrated their daughter Meilani’s 5th birthday on Saturday, July 13, along with the Jersey Shore star’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello.

“Happy birthday baby girl,” the MTV personality, 33, captioned three videos on Instagram, showing Mathews cradling their sleeping son, Greyson, 2, as she brought out an elaborately decorated mermaid cake from Confections of a Rockstar.

The exes, who split in September 2018 after three years of marriage, sang “Happy Birthday” to their eldest child as Carpinello, 24, followed behind his girlfriend with a lighter for the candle.

“I don’t think we nailed the song very well, what do you think?” Mathews said after Meilani blew out her candle.

“It was god-awful,” JWoww replied.

Mathews, 44, also shared posts from their celebration, including a video of his daughter running towards him and screaming “Daddy!” as he revealed her birthday gift — “a big girl electric scooter.”

“Best birthday gift u and jenni can give her is all of you together as one celebrating her special day.. GOD BLESS,” one commenter wrote on his post. “Got to give it to you bro,” another wrote. “It takes a big man to do what you do. I see it.”

Fans chimed in with similar sentiments on JWoww’s post, with one writing, “Love that you are smoothly co-parenting these days. Good to see Roger & your BF co-exist for kids sake.”

“I am LIVING for your blended family,” another wrote.

The show of togetherness comes six months after Farley accused the truck driver of abuse, which he has vehemently denied. They later put their differences aside to celebrate Easter with their kids.

“Jenni’s kids’ needs and wants will always come first,” her rep told Us Weekly. “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better coparents.”

Carpinello, who is the brother of one of Farley’s longtime friends, attended the couple’s wedding in 2015 and had met Meilani and Greyson before things turned romantic between him and the reality TV star earlier this year. The couple went public with their romance in April.

“I’ve known Meilani for a few years,” he told Entertainment Tonight the following month. “She is great with me. I love the kids, they’re great.”

Scroll down to see pics from Meilani’s birthday party.