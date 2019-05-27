Roger Mathews doesn’t have time for people judging his family — including critics of his estranged wife, Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

The 43-year-old truck driver took to Instagram on Monday, May 27, to defend the former couple’s coparenting skills and slammed followers for their rude remarks about him and the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33.

“Happy Memorial Day everyone. There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still,” he began a caption alongside a video of himself in a parked car showing the pair’s daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 3, sleeping in the backseat.

“I’m a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it. Jenni also has tough skin and can take it. However, the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time [with] our children are unnecessary,” he added, with a subtle nod to those bashing Farley for spending Memorial Day in Las Vegas with her new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello.

Mathews concluded: “I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused In the eyes of the public but I’ll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn’t be [too] much to ask for everyone else too. We both love our children emphatically and always will. It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive. Enjoy this beautiful day.”

The reality star filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018 after three years of marriage. Farley confirmed her relationship with the 24-year-old professional wrestler — who was a guest at her October 2015 wedding to her former spouse — last month. The new duo made their red carpet debut at an event in Vegas on Saturday, May 25.

Mathews, for his part, spoke out to Us in a statement after Farley moved on and he praised Carpinello for being “a terrific guy.” Following their split, the MTV personality and Mathews have worked on successfully coparenting their two young kids, even spending Easter 2019 together as a family.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!