Supportive of her new flame. Roger Mathews gave his two cents about his estranged wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s relationship with her 24-year-old boyfriend.

“He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them,” Mathews, 43, told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, April 25.

The truck driver further explained that the man, who has not yet been identified, is a “good friend of her little brother” and the two have been dating for “a few months.”

Farley, 33, confirmed her new romance during a live taping of the “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast on Wednesday, April 24. “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ’24,’” the reality star hinted, according to The Asbury Park Press.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018. The estranged couple share daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

“Coparenting has been getting much easier and we have a very friendly relationship and do things as a family together which makes the kids very happy,” he explained to Us. “Wish her nothing but positive things.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gave fans a few more clues about Farley’s mystery man during the Wednesday recording session. “He’s very handsome, by the way,” she noted. “Jenni has been going through some s–t, but I’ve never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now.”

The MTV star’s rep confirmed to Us earlier this month that “JWoww has moved on and is happy” after she posted an Instagram photo of herself on a date.

Farley accused Mathews of physical abuse in January, while he retorted that she has “always been the aggressor.” The duo later seemed to make amends, celebrating Easter as a family. According to the TV personality’s rep, “She is being an adult about the divorce and working toward being better coparents. As far as the divorce, there is no reconciliation in the future and she is excited about continuing to move on with her life.”

