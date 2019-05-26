It’s official! Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, made their red carpet debut together on Saturday, May 25, in Las Vegas.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, and her 24-year-old beau first stepped out in support of KultureCity — an autism awareness, acceptance and inclusion organization in which Farley has partnered with — at the first-ever all-inclusive wrestling match. (The MTV personality revealed in November 2018 that her son, Greyson, 3, has autism.)

The couple handed out sensory bags ahead of the sporting event and later headed into the venue where Farley shared multiple Instagram Stories of the twosome enjoying themselves. Following the match, the reality star and Carpinello had a quick outfit change and beamed on the red carpet at the MGM Grand.

The Jersey Shore alum stunned in a sparkly crop top and matching form-fitting skirt, which she paired with a long blue sheer sweater and open-toed heels. Carpinello, meanwhile, rocked a classic navy tux with brown shoes and kept it casual with a button-up shirt.

Inside the Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub, the newly minted couple partied it up with pals and appeared to have no shortage of fun, with Farley documenting most of their jam-packed night on her Stories. Carpinello, for his part, shared a sweet snap of himself with Farley on his page calling her “the love of my life.”

Us Weekly confirmed the identity of Carpinello last month after Farley teased him as a mystery man in multiple Instagram pics amid her split from estranged husband Roger Mathews. Since going public with their relationship, Farley and Carpinello have stepped out on multiple occasions together and shared their happiness with followers via social media.

Farley and Mathews — who share daughter Meilani, 4, and Greyson — split in September 2018 after nearly three years of marriage.

