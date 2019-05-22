Will Pauly D approve? Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is ready to meet his Jersey Shore costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello.

“I am going to meet him this weekend and I am really excited about it ’cause she is really happy that is the only thing I do know,” the 38-year-old DJ told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, May 21, while promoting his upcoming F Cancer Jersey Shore party. “I don’t know much about the guy yet, but I am excited to meet him.”

Us confirmed last month that Farley, 33, was seeing the 24-year-old wrestler following her split from estranged husband Roger Mathews. Farley and Mathews, who share daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 3, called it quits in September 2018 after nearly three years of marriage. In the months following their split, the exes accused each other of abusive behavior during their relationship. DelVecchio, for his part, was shocked by the drama.

“I was very surprised that she was going though that ’cause I had no idea that it was that to that extent,” he told Us. “And I was sad for her going through it, but I am happy now that its over, they seem to be great now. Like totally coparent. I watched videos of them with the kids and when it’s the sad part about it, it’s the kids that suffer the most but they’re not letting their kids suffer or see any of it, it’s just great.”

While Farley and Mathews reunited to spend Easter with their kids in April, the MTV star seemingly shaded her ex in a since-deleted Instagram later that month.

“When you find out on Wednesday your kids will Be with someone other than their father over the weekend because he wants to rage during HIS time because it’s been planned ‘for months’ yeahhh ok,” she wrote alongside multiple eye roll emojis.

DelVecchio, for his part, is the father of 6-year-old daughter Amabella. The reality star told Us that his little girl wants to be a DJ like her dad!

“She knows I’m a DJ, she knows I have these huge crowds, and I am a big influence and she knows what an influence is, she calls me famous when I go to the airport … people yell my name and she sees that,” he explained. “She is already aware and then so I tell her that I use that for good, to bring awareness to causes like this. To help prevent that kind of thing to prevent the bad. I let her know.”

One of DelVecchio’s upcoming gigs includes his July 20 party with F Cancer. “I’ll be DJ’ing obviously. Everyone can come and experience a Pauly D party and in able to get in,” he told Us. “They just buy this Pauly D F-Cancer limited edition t-shirt and all the proceeds of that go to the charity, to raise money for the event.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

