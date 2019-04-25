Jenni “JWoww” Farley has a new man in her life — and his name is Zack Clayton Carpinello!

After the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, confirmed on Wednesday, April 24, that she has been dating a 24-year-old man, InTouch Weekly identified him as Carpinello.

“He’s very handsome,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi teased about her costar’s new beau during a live taping of her “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast in New Jersey. “Jenni has been going through some s–t, but I’ve never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now.”

The Rules According to JWoww author started teasing her new relationship on Instagram earlier this month before her rep Robyn Matarazzo told Us Weekly, “JWoww has moved on and is happy.”

Farley filed for divorce from her husband of nearly three years, Roger Mathews, in September 2018. The estranged couple, who share daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, subsequently accused each other of physical abuse in since-deleted blog posts, but they have become more amicable in recent weeks. Farley and Mathews, 43, spent Easter Sunday together, and her rep recently told Us that while “there is no reconciliation in the future,” the pair are “working toward being better coparents.”

Mathews told Us on Thursday, April 25, that Carpinello “seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them.”

Here are five things to know about Carpinello.

1. He Is a Professional Wrestler

Carpinello uses his last name in his social media profiles, but he goes by his middle name, Clayton, in the ring. He told Spotlight Newspapers in July 2017 that he aspires to have a WWE career.

2. He Is From New York

The athlete grew up in Bethlehem, a town in Albany County, New York. Farley was raised less than 30 minutes away in East Greenbush, New York.

3. He Has Been on TV

Though Carpinello has not made it to the WWE just yet, he has wrestled multiple times on Telemundo in the Spanish leagues Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA).

4. He Was a High School Athlete

Carpinello played football during his time at Bethlehem Central High School. He graduated from the school in 2013.

5. He Already Has a Nickname

Farley revealed at the podcast taping on Wednesday, “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ‘24.’”

