Not so perfectly coparenting? Jenni “JWoww” Farley seemingly shaded her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, in a since-deleted Instagram Story on Monday, April 29, amid her new romance with beau Zack Clayton Carpinello.

“When you find out on Wednesday your kids will Be with someone other than their father over the weekend because he wants to rage during HIS time because it’s been planned ‘for months’ yeahhh ok,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, wrote alongside multiple eye roll emojis with a nod to their daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2. (Fan accounts captured screenshots of the post before it was deleted.)

“Loving all your ‘dad posts,’” she continued. “Please keep over posting… really shows how ‘involved you are.’”

Farley filed for divorce from the 43-year-old truck driver in September 2018 after a three-year tumultuous marriage. The reality star has since moved on with Carpinello, whom Mathews seemingly approves of.

“He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them,” Mathews told Us Weekly shortly after Us revealed her new man is the 24-year-old professional wrestler from Delmar, New York. Mathews told Us that Carpinello is a “good friend of her little brother” and that they’ve been dating for “a few months.”

Farley began teasing her relationship with Carpinello earlier this month, though she kept his identity a mystery until Saturday, April 27, when the duo went Instagram official during their trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida.

“Best day ever @universalorlando I’ve been waiting 11 years to come back here and I’ve been dying to go to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” Farley captioned a picture with Carpinello. “I can’t wait to come back with my kids when they’re big enough.”

The MTV personality received an outpour of support from Jersey Shore costars including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, who shared their excitement for the couple in the comments section of Farley’s Instagram post.

Us Weekly has reached out to Mathews for comment.

