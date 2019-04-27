Not real until it’s on the gram? Jenni “JWoww” Farley made her romance with boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello Instagram official days after she first spoke out about her new man.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, posted a selfie to her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 27. Farley was all smiles as she rode shotgun and Carpinello, 24, drove, keeping his eyes on the road. The snap marks the couple’s Instagram debut.

After weeks of speculation, the reality star confirmed on Wednesday, April 24, that she is dating again amid her divorce from estranged husband Roger Mathews. “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ’24,’” she said during a live taping of the “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi chimed in that she has never seen her friend “happier or more herself than this moment right now.” She also called Carpinello “very handsome.”

Farley declined to name her boyfriend at the time. However, Us Weekly confirmed that the professional wrestler from Delmar, New York, is her new guy.

Mathews, 43, provided more insight into how the pair matched up. The truck driver revealed to Us on Thursday, April 25, that Carpinello is a “good friend of her little brother” and the duo have been dating for “a few months.”

He went on to express his joy for the Snooki & JWoww alum. “He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them,” Mathews told Us. Farley filed for divorce in September 2018. The estranged couple share daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

The TV personality hinted at her relationship status change on April 12 when she shared a glimpse of herself on a date. Her rep confirmed to Us that she had “moved on.” Days later, she captioned an Instagram video of an intimate moment with her beau: “Face hurts from smiling.”

